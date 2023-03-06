The many benefits of cica

Over the years, cica — a K-beauty essential — has garnered an enormous following and has established itself as one of the best skin care ingredients for sensitive skin.
With the scientific name of Centella Asiatica, cica is a botanical herb found in Asia, which is used as a natural Chinese medicine for its wound healing properties.
“Cica-containing products, such as serums, moisturisers, and overnight face masks, are the most effective approach to get maximum advantages of it,” said Namita Pandharipande, Cosmetologist, R&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications.
Rich in antioxidants, cica helps neutralise free radicals found in the environment.
These free radicals make the skin dull by damaging the skin’s barrier, leading to signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.
With its ability to improve blood circulation and boost the production of collagen, it results in youthful and firm skin.