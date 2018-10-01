Symptoms of a poor digestive system
(Pixabay)
"It has been said that the gut is the body’s second brain — and when you have an unhealthy gut, it can take a toll on your entire body," according to Dr Nitika Kohli.
(Pexels)
An upset stomach - gas, bloating, indigestion, constipation, etc.
(Pexels)
Inflammation - Poor digestion can lead to inflammation.
(Pixabay)
Intense sugar cravings: Sugar can decrease the amount of good bacteria in your gut.
(Pexels)
Acne: Skin diseases like psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and acne can be related to a damaged gut.
(Pexels)
Sleeping issues: An unhealthy gut may contribute to sleep disturbances like insomnia or poor sleep.
(Pexels)
Unintentional weight fluctuations: An imbalanced gut can impair your body's ability to absorb nutrients.
(Pexels)