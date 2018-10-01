Symptoms of a poor digestive system

"It has been said that the gut is the body’s second brain — and when you have an unhealthy gut, it can take a toll on your entire body," according to Dr Nitika Kohli.

An upset stomach - gas, bloating, indigestion, constipation, etc.

Inflammation - Poor digestion can lead to inflammation.

Intense sugar cravings: Sugar can decrease the amount of good bacteria in your gut.

Acne: Skin diseases like psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema and acne can be related to a damaged gut.

Sleeping issues: An unhealthy gut may contribute to sleep disturbances like insomnia or poor sleep. 

Unintentional weight fluctuations: An imbalanced gut can impair your body's ability to absorb nutrients. 

