Study links this artificial sweetener to blood clots, stroke
A new study published in Nature Medicine suggested that erythritol, a popular sugar alternative, can be linked to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack, and even death.
The study noted that circulating levels of multiple polyol sweeteners, especially erythritol, were associated with incident (3-year) risk for major adverse cardiovascular events.
Results revealed that erythritol made platelets easier to activate and form a clot which heightened the risk for adverse cardiovascular events like heart attack and stroke.
“The degree of risk was not modest,” said lead study author Dr Stanley Hazen, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, reported CNN.
A sugar substitute is a food additive that duplicates the effect of sugar in taste but usually has less food energy, as per a 2011 study by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).
Erythritol, just like sorbitol and xylitol, is a sugar alcohol that is naturally found in many fruits and vegetables.