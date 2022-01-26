Struggling to get a good night’s sleep? Read this
While we are busy with our skincare routines, plating up healthy and tasty meals, working out and pushing our limits, there is one aspect of health that many tend to overlook -- sleep.
Sleep deprivation manifests itself as irritation, frustration, increased hunger, fatigue as well as heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure, among other things, say experts.
The following tips, shared by Andrew Huberman, a neuroscience expert at Standford University, might help you get more and better sleep.
View sunlight by going outside within 30-60 minutes of waking. Do that again in the afternoon, prior to sunset.
– Wake up at the same time each day and go to sleep when you first start to feel sleepy.
– Avoid caffeine within 8-10 hours of bedtime.
– If you have sleep disturbances, insomnia, or anxiety about sleep, try some form of self-hypnosis.
