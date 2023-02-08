Stress can impact you physical, mental health
Stress has become a part of most people’s lives with many of them not even realising.
Prolonged or chronic stress can have negative effects on one’s physical and mental health, said Dr Samant Darshi, consultant psychiatrist, Psymate Healthcare & Yatharth Super-speciality Hospitals.
“Moreover, high-stress levels can also affect one’s daily functioning, relationships, and overall quality of life,” he told indianexpress.com.
The expert shared that stress can be triggered by a variety of factors, including but not limited to:
Work or school-related pressures, financial difficulties, relationship problems, health concerns, major life changes, traumatic events.
“Stress can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or social status," he added.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More