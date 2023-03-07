Stay away from lethargy with this 10-minute workout
Here is the 10-minute workout routine by celebrity fitness instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, to make you glow from the inside out.
High Plank Roll
It provides stability and strength to the core muscles, which contain your oblique, lower back, and all of the side muscles.
Reverse lunge to knee up
Reverse lunges are an excellent way to work your hamstrings, glutes, calves and quads, while providing you with lower body strength.
Squat step out
This movement helps strengthen lateral muscles. It increases performance and flexibility and the side-to-side movement improves dynamic balance and agility.
Modified squat thrust
A modified version of the squat thrust is a core exercise that not only strengthens your core but burns fat as well.
Side step out with front and lateral raise
These exercises are better for people who have a standing job for a long period of time.
