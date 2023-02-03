Some benefits of water
Despite water not being the best thirst quencher, it has numerous health benefits. Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, states some of its many benefits.
Water helps in absorption of the food eaten.
Water helps in formation of blood, transport of nutrients via the blood.
Helps in controlling the blood pressure and blood volume.
Water also helps in regulating the body temperature.
Helps to soften the stools.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
Horoscope for January 20, 2023
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here
to read the article
View More