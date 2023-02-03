Some benefits of water

Despite water not being the best thirst quencher, it has numerous health benefits. Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, states some of its many benefits.

Water helps in absorption of the food eaten.

Water helps in formation of blood, transport of nutrients via the blood.

Helps in controlling the blood pressure and blood volume.

Water also helps in regulating the body temperature.

Helps to soften the stools.

