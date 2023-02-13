Should you use vaginal washes?

Intimate hygiene, although not much talked about, is extremely essential to prevent infections and other health hazards, but there are many misconceptions regarding the same.
According to Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, the vagina is a self-cleaning organ and doesn’t need special cleaning materials.
Regularly bathing the vagina with abrasive soaps, gel washes, or douches can upset the pH balance of the vagina and increase the likelihood of infections and odour, she added.
“Bathing the vagina with abrasive soaps or gel washes can create microscopic cuts and dry up the vaginal mucosa, which is the ideal environment for bacterial or fungal development and can exacerbate an existing vaginal infection,” she told indianexpress.com.
Defining an ideal intimate wash product, Dr Megha Ranjan, assistant professor, Department of Obs & Gynae, Sharda Hospital, explained that a vaginal wash should be “soap-free with no irritants and hypoallergic”.
Some of the important components to look out for while selecting an intimate wash are lactic acid, glycerin, sodium hydroxide, Cocamidopropyl betadine, and water.