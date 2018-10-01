Should diabetics have amaranth or cholai?
pexels
While diabetics can have methi (fenugreek leaves) and palak (spinach leaves), can they have amaranth too?
pexels
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares how amaranth leaves or cholai are an excellent source of essential nutrients and trace elements, and add flavour to the diet. Check out its benefits here:
pexels
One of the key health benefits of amaranth leaves is its ability to lower your blood cholesterol level.
pexels
Amaranth leaves demonstrate anti-hyperglycemic activity and thus, lower blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics.
pexels
The protein in the leaves helps to reduce insulin levels in the blood and also releases a hormone that lessens hunger pranks and prevent over eating.
pexels
Amaranth leaves contain calcium which makes it a valuable food that helps to have a healthy development of bones helping to prevent osteoporosis.
pexels
experts says about drinking too much coconut water
Understanding the practice of earthing
Never share cosmetics or makeup products
Include these Yoga poses to cooling down
ALSO CHECK OUT:
View More