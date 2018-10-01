Should diabetics have amaranth or cholai?

While diabetics can have methi (fenugreek leaves) and palak (spinach leaves), can they have amaranth too?

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares how amaranth leaves or cholai are an excellent source of essential nutrients and trace elements, and add flavour to the diet. Check out its benefits here:

One of the key health benefits of amaranth leaves is its ability to lower your blood cholesterol level.

Amaranth leaves demonstrate anti-hyperglycemic activity and thus, lower blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetics.

The protein in the leaves helps to reduce insulin levels in the blood and also releases a hormone that lessens hunger pranks and prevent over eating.

Amaranth leaves contain calcium which makes it a valuable food that helps to have a healthy development of bones helping to prevent osteoporosis.

