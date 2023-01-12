Self care tips for senior citizens this winters

According to Dr Nitika Kohli, ayurveda doctor, with old age, our body tends to lose the strength it used to have and is an easy victim of diseases and the common flu.
During winter time, we see so many senior citizens complaining about joint pains, severe breathing issues, and what not. That's why it is important to take care of our wise members of the family since the start of winter.
Winters is a blissful season to enjoy but with lots of positivity this season also brings joint pain and sore muscles.
Giving yourself massage with warm oil helps to ease the joint pains.
Eating everything which is freshly prepared and is warm in nature.
To stay warm drink turmeric milk before you got to sleep. The gap between your sleep and milk should be of at least one hour.