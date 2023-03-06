See the difference with these upper body workouts
Yasmin Karachiwala, a celebrity fitness trainer, shared a few exercises that work on the upper body and give you the confidence to wear the dress of your choice.
Push-ups to pike ankle tap: 10 reps
“It is an excellent workout to target your shoulders, chest, and triceps,” Meenal Pathak, Fitness Coach, Founder of Mee Studio, told indianexpress.com.
Bent over to semi-cirle (3 kgs db): 15 reps
According to Pathak, this is a great routine for targeting your upper body and shoulders.
Seated tricep dip to crab kick: 10 reps
Tricep dips are great workouts to strengthen the upper body and increase the range of motion of the body – as a whole.
Upper Cut x 2 punch (1 kg db): 2-20 reps
It’s a short swinging upward blow with the fist using the power from your legs and body.
Superman lat pulls: 15 reps
Superman lat pulls are the perfect equipment-free way to boost your core strength.
