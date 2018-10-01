Say goodbye to nasal congestion, throat pain with this 'magical Ayurvedic concoction'

Seasonal issues like common cold, nasal congestion, and cough are extremely common.

If you are already experiencing some of these symptoms, here's an Ayurvedic remedy that can help.

Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared the recipe for a concoction that can be used for For steam inhalation, drinking and gargling

Ingredients

2 glasses- Water Handful - Mint leaves 1 tsp- Carom seeds ½ tsp - Ajwain or fenugreek seeds ½ tsp - Haldi orturmeric

Method

Take 2 glasses of water and add all the ingredients. Boil it for 7-10 mins on medium flame.

You can do steam inhalation, strain and drink the concoction on an empty stomach or anytime during the day (1 hiur post meals) or gargle thrice a day with it.

