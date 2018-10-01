Say goodbye to nasal congestion, throat pain with this 'magical Ayurvedic concoction'

pexels
pexels
If you are already experiencing some of these symptoms, here's an Ayurvedic remedy that can help.
pexels
Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared the recipe for a concoction that can be used for For steam inhalation, drinking and gargling
pexels
2 glasses- Water Handful - Mint leaves 1 tsp- Carom seeds ½ tsp - Ajwain or fenugreek seeds ½ tsp - Haldi orturmeric
pexels
pexels
You can do steam inhalation, strain and drink the concoction on an empty stomach or anytime during the day (1 hiur post meals) or gargle thrice a day with it.
pexels