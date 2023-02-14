Running faster or for longer: Find out which is better
For a long time, running has been considered to be the ultimate physical activity that can help one achieve their fitness goals. But running also involves keeping certain things in mind — like pace, duration, suitability, and safety — to ensure optimum results.
Rather than running at a greater pace and soon feeling out of breath, the idea should be to run for longer at a slower or moderate pace, suggests Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist.
Referring to the recent spike in incidents of people collapsing while working out due to over-exercising, Dr RR Dutta, HOD- internal medicine, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said that exertion of any kind is not healthy, let alone speedy runs.
According to Dr Dutta, routine checkups are essential to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the body.
Notably, people who already run regularly “may not face” any issues with increased pace, according to Dr Subhendu Mohanty, interventional cardiologist, Sharda Hospital, Noida, provided they meet all health parameters.
However, for beginners and amateurs who are not used to running, they should not run at fast pace to begin with.
