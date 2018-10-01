Root canal treatment:  Know all about the dental procedure

pexels
Root canal is a dental procedure that involves the removal of the soft center of the infected tooth, and the pulp according to Dr Nikita Mehra, consultant endodontist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai.
The entire pulp is removed from the crown, and roots of the involved tooth are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly and then filled with root canal filling material.
“The procedure is usually performed by a general dentist or a specialist endodontist under local anaesthesia, and is very safe,” added Dr Mehra.
Complications can involve minor swelling, pain or discomfort which generally subsides on successful completion of the procedure.
Severe complications, according to Dr Mehra, occur when a “patient is accidentally injected with solutions other than the local anesthetic agent,” she asserted.
To prevent severe complications, look for an experienced general dentist or a registered specialist endodontist who have their expertise in performing successful root canal procedures.
