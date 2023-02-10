Remedies for hyposalivation

To keep the mouth wet and alleviate the dry mouth condition, the expert suggests the following remedies.
Swish coconut oil in your mouth for about 10 to 15 minutes. Spit out the oil and brush your teeth as usual.
Oil pulling
Cut some celery sticks and chew on them throughout the day. The water-retaining capacity of celery is helpful in keeping the mouth wet and increasing the production of saliva.
Celery
Fennel seeds are rich in flavonoids that help in stimulating the production of saliva and keeping the mouth clean. Take 1 tbsp of fennel seeds and chew on them after every meal.
Fennel seeds
Aloe vera helps with the functioning of salivary glands and increased production of saliva. Consume aloe vera juice or rinse your mouth with it.
Aloe vera juice
Adding, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist, LivLong, said, “A dry mouth can be caused by an underlying problem or medical condition, such as medication, blocked nose, diabetes, radiotherapy or Sjogren’s syndrome."
