Quick remedies to prevent bloating

Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, took to Instagram to list a few cures for bloating.
Replacing raw foods with their cooked and steamed counterparts “helps break down the foods outside the body beforehand”, making it easier for the body’s metabolism to process it, she added.
Replace raw salads with warm soups or steamed salads. “You can even stew fruits like apples and berries and add a sprinkle of cinnamon, clove, and pepper to aid digestion. Always consume it warm,” she suggested.
Do not mix fruits with any other foods. Eat it alone or leave it alone. She shared that fruits have active microbial enzymes that react with almost everything.
Adding good fat oils to your diet lubricates your GI tract and allows foods to move smoothly through the digestive tract.
Drink a glass of warm water with 1 tsp ghee mixed in it early morning on an empty stomach and at bedtime to lubricate your GI tract and your intestines.
