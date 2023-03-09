Pulses are packed with goodness

First, for clarification, “legumes” and “pulses” have different meanings. “Legumes” are all plants which belong to the family Leguminosae or Fabaceae, while “pulses” are the dried seeds of legume plants. Pulses include beans, lentils and chickpeas.
One reason that legume plants offer such promise in ending hunger is that they don’t need good soil or nitrogen fertilisers.
Plants need nitrogen to build important molecules such as protein and DNA. Most legumes can thrive in poor soil by fixing nitrogen gas from the air for their own use.
This happens through symbiotic interaction with friendly bacteria known as rhizobia. The rhizobia are housed inside structures called nodules on the plant’s roots.
Pea: The pea (Pisum sativum) is among the oldest domesticated crops in the world. It contributed to the understanding of genetics, thanks to Gregor Mendel’s famous experiment with pea plants.