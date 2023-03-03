Properties of Cica

It contains asiaticosides, which help soothe redness, inflammation, and itchy skin, making it suitable for sensitive and extremely dry skin types.
Packed with amino acids, fatty acids and beta carotene, all of which moisturise the skin, cica helps hydrate the skin by restoring the oil and water levels.
Cica can help in various skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, varicose veins and stretch marks.
Containing a compound called madecassoside which boosts the antioxidant activity of the skin, it allows wounds and scars to be healed.
Those suffering from blemish-prone skin, can use it to treat and clear acne breakouts and spots.
There are, however, some things to keep in mind if you plan to use cica or any of its constituents for skin care. Note that cica can cause skin irritation in some people, so try it on a small patch of skin before applying it to your face.