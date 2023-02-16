Prevention and treatment for vitiligo

There is no complete cure of prevention for vitiligo as of now.
“Goals of treatment are to restore the pigment and prevent depigmentation from affecting more skin. Limiting sun exposure is one of the most effective ways to prevent depigmentation and damage,” Dr Gude said, sharing some treatment options.
Therapies: Phototherapy with narrow-band ultraviolet B (UVB) has been shown to stop or slow the progression of active vitiligo. It might be more effective when used with corticosteroids or calcineurin inhibitors.
Combining psoralen and light therapy: This treatment combines a plant-derived substance called psoralen with light therapy (photochemotherapy) to return colour to the light patches.
Removing the remaining colour (depigmentation): This therapy may be an option if your vitiligo is widespread and other treatments haven’t worked. A depigmenting agent is applied to unaffected areas of skin. This gradually lightens the skin so that it blends with the discoloured areas.
Surgery: If light therapy and medications haven’t worked, some people with stable vitiligo may be candidates for surgery.
