Post-Covid brain fog: New study shares insight | The Indian Express

Post-Covid Brain fog New study shares insight 

Brain fog is a condition “wherein the brain’s thinking capability, calculative ability or analytical power becomes sluggish” said Dr Animesh Arya, Senior Consultant, Respiratory Medicine, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

According to a recent study by a research team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), this could be due to the virus’ effect on the spinal fluid.

The researchers found elevated levels of proteins in the samples of some Covid survivors after analysing their cerebrospinal fluid.

This, the researchers claim, indicated that some inflammation occurred as a result of an immune response to the Covid-19 virus.

Published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, the study recruited 32 Covid survivors for the study. Of these, 22 patients reported cognitive issues post-infection.

According to Dr Arya, “Brain fog may also be due to meningitis, encephalitis, fits, strokes, low sugar, or low oxygen.”

With time, however, brain fog improves and eventually goes away, Dr Arya added.