Over 40? Here’s how exercise can benefit you
According to WHO, regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and manage non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several cancers.
Recently, a study reported that approximately 1,10,000 deaths per year could be prevented if US adults aged 40 to 85 increased their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity intensity by as little as just 10 minutes per day.
Standing for three hours at work instead of sitting for eight hours or more mitigates one’s cardiovascular health significantly, said Dr Dilip Gude, consultant physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.
Dr Gude said that sedentary lifestyle is also linked to thinning in regions of the brain that are critical to memory formation and prevent dementia at later stages.
According to WHO, physical activity also prevents hypertension and maintains healthy body weight.
Exercising for as little as 10 minutes daily can improve mental health, quality of life and well-being, too.
The WHO also stated that adults aged 18–64 years should do at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity.