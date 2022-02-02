Omicron: Is the N95 mask best for protection?
Masks are known to cut down or slow the transmissibility rate of the COVID-19 virus.
Here are the ones you should choose, according to Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head critical care, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim — a Fortis Associate, and Dr Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.
N95, KN95, or KF94 are made using global standard material. When used accurately, these high-quality and high-filtration rate masks filter out tiny particles, offering 95 per cent protection.
Double mask with surgical masks as they are made using three-ply filtering materials. They can against large particles and some tiny particles but do not seal the face properly and leave gaps near the edges.
This mask, when worn in pairs, is ideal for everyone, especially those with COPD, asthma, or any other breathing issue, and who can’t wear an N95 mask.
Cloth masks are only effective when worn with a surgical mask.
It reduces emissions of larger droplets to some extent from an infected person’s nose and mouth, but offers little protection for the uninfected wearer.
