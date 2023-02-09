New study establishes link between egg consumption and heart health
The research, published in the journal Nutrients, found that eating more eggs could be good for your heart.
The researchers from Boston University studied data on more than 2,300 adults and concluded that eating five or more eggs a week was associated with lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar, and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, suggesting eating eggs may actually promote heart health.
The American Heart Association recommends one whole egg or two eggs with just the whites per day as part of a heart-healthy diet.
While eggs are a rich source of protein and other nutrients, they are also known to elevate cholesterol levels, which may not be good for the heart.
One egg, approximately, gives six grams of protein, said Dr Aparna Jaswal, director, electrophysiology and cardiac pacing, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi adding that a normal healthy adult needs 0.8 to 1 gram of protein a day for every kilogram of weight.
Dietary proteins, such as those in eggs, are known to have natural blood pressure-lowering properties.
