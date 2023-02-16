Natural remedy for scanty or delayed periods

According to Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya, Ayurveda doctor, hormonal pills causes more harm than good to your health (physically & mentally).
Instead of hormonal pills, it is better to opt for natural remedies to balance your hormones as they don’t cause weight gain, mood swings, insomnia and depression-like symptoms, alike hormonal pills.
Sesame seeds help improve insulin sensitivity and are rich in zinc which helps improve progesterone. They are hot in nature and regulates your period by reducing excess kapha (responsible for delayed periods).
Fenugreek seeds (methi) are rich in phytoestrogens (isoflavones) which have a positive effect on the estrogen levels. They helps in improving the thickness of endometrium which helps improve blood flow during periods.
They help reduce excess sugar and insulin spikes. They also help with healthy weight loss.
Flax Seeds help you regulate/reduce the androgen level that is responsible for hirsutism and hair-fall. It also helps you reduce weight along with managing your periods.
