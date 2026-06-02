Natural remedies to tame frizzy hair

Jun 02, 2026
Apply fresh aloe vera gel lightly through your hair for a smoother, softer finish.
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Use a few drops on dry hair to tame flyaways and add shine without weighing it down.
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Mash avocado into a smooth paste and use it as a quick hair mask.
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Mash a ripe banana into a creamy paste and apply it from mid-length to ends before rinsing.
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Warm a little coconut oil between your palms and smooth it over your hair, focusing on the ends. A little goes a long way.
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Mix a little honey with water or your hair mask and smooth it through your strands.
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Use cooled rice water as a rinse after washing your hair for a sleek finish.
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Apply plain yogurt as a simple hair mask, then rinse thoroughly.
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