Jun 02, 2026

Natural remedies to tame frizzy hair

Aanya Mehta

Aloe Vera

Apply fresh aloe vera gel lightly through your hair for a smoother, softer finish.

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Argan Oil

Use a few drops on dry hair to tame flyaways and add shine without weighing it down.

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Avocado

Mash avocado into a smooth paste and use it as a quick hair mask.

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Banana Hair Mask

Mash a ripe banana into a creamy paste and apply it from mid-length to ends before rinsing.

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Coconut Oil

Warm a little coconut oil between your palms and smooth it over your hair, focusing on the ends. A little goes a long way.

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Honey

Mix a little honey with water or your hair mask and smooth it through your strands.

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Rice Water

Use cooled rice water as a rinse after washing your hair for a sleek finish.

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Yogurt

Apply plain yogurt as a simple hair mask, then rinse thoroughly.

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