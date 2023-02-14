Measures to control Mast Cell Activation Syndrome
Stressing that “there is no cure for the condition”, Dr Shrey Srivastav, MD (Internal Medicine), Sharda Hospital shared a few measures that can help.
Adopting a low histamine diet.
Avoiding triggers of MCAS (non-food items).
Working on your gut health.
Stabilising mast cell mediator release.
Using H1 and H2 blockers every 12 hours.
