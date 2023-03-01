Measures to avoid heart attacks 

Sharing some tips for better sleep health, Dr Dr Sibasish Dey, Head of Medical Affairs, South Asia, ResMed, said that regardless of whether your cardiovascular health is in great condition, getting a good night’s sleep is essential.
Employ relaxation techniques: Some helpful methods for people include deep breathing, yoga, gentle stretching, and mindfulness meditation.
Regularly engage in physical activity: Exercise on a regular basis helps people sleep better at night but avoid it shortly before bed.
Establish a regular sleeping schedule: One of the most effective approaches to promote sound sleep is to keep the same bedtime and wake-up time every day.
Acquire adequate daylight: Sunlight causes our bodies to make melatonin, a natural hormone that helps keep your sleep-wake cycle regular and one should avoid artificial light, especially in the hours before going to bed.
Managing anxiety and stress: Stress from the day can make it difficult to go to sleep. Individuals will have the ability to sleep better when they are productive and optimistic.
