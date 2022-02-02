PEXELS
Love running? Know why calcium is a must
As with any new habit that involves a lot of physical activity, runners also need to make certain dietary modifications that not only help sustain the habit, but also boost performance.
“One way to mitigate such stressors is to fulfill your nutritional needs by getting adequate amount of calcium in your diet", said Vikas Singh, CEO and Founder, fitpage.
Almost all or 99 per cent of all calcium is stored in bones and teeth, highlighting the significance of calcium in bone health.
Menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause add a greater significance to calcium needs, which tend to increase as you age or work towards improving your performance.
Vegetables like amaranth, agathi leaves, Chinese cabbage, kale, and broccoli can also help contribute to your daily calcium consumption.
Items like soybeans, tofu, and oatmeal can help boost your calcium supply.
Avoid taking your supplements right after your cup of coffee or tea.