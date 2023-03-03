Lifestyle changes for better sleep
Dr Hariprasad Shetty M, an Ayurveda expert, shared a few simple tips for good sleep.
Spend at least 6 hours in bed at night.
Make a strict daily schedule: decide what time you will have food and what time you will go to bed.
Drink a glass of warm milk at night.
Take a warm water bath during the evening .
Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and drink juices.
