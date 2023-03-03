Lifestyle changes for better sleep

Dr Hariprasad Shetty M, an Ayurveda expert, shared a few simple tips for good sleep.

Spend at least 6 hours in bed at night. 

Make a strict daily schedule: decide what time you will have food and what time you will go to bed. 

Drink a glass of warm milk at night.

Take a warm water bath during the evening .

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, and drink juices. 

Low carb, high protein waffle recipe

Treatment and diagnosis of preeclampsia

Precautions before and after red light therapy

World Book Fair begins in New Delhi

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article