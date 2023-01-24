Laughing can help improve your mental health

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, “Laughter is a positive sensation and seems to be a useful and healthy way to overcome stress. Laughter therapy is a noninvasive and non-pharmacological alternative treatment for stress and depression, representative cases that have a negative influence on mental health.”
As such, the mental health benefits of laughter are enormous. “It can help keep you alert, focused, and grounded. Laughter holds so much power in supporting your emotional health,” Dr Naidoo wrote.
He further added, "Endorphins promote an overall sense of well-being and can even temporarily relieve pain. Laughing decreases stress hormones like cortisol, epinephrine, growth hormone, and 3,4-dihydro-phenylacetic acid (a major dopamine catabolite), in our bloodstream whilst increasing highly sought after chemicals in the brain: oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins."
These feel-good neurotransmitters are known to enhance learning, motivation, and attention, thereby, fighting many mental illnesses. Laughter therapy is a kind of cognitive-behavioural therapy that could make physical, psychological, and social relationships healthier.