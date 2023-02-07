Know why millets deserve a spot on your plate too

With 2023 being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, it is not surprising to see millets and its umpteen varieties being promoted in the country in an effort to raise more awareness.

The millet-based food menu has been introduced in the Parliament kitchen that includes items like Ragi Dosa, Bajara Soup, Ragi Walnut Ladoo, Mixed millet Khichdi, and much more, informed Sanjay Babu Dasari, executive chef, The Ashok Hotel.

"We at ITDC feel that millet is a great initiative, which focuses on healthy living and helps us trace back to our roots," Dasari told indianexpress.com.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, gave a shoutout to millets when he said that every G20 summit event in India would feature millet dishes.

Suggesting that millets are no longer an “uninteresting food”, Oswal told indianexpress.com that when compared to other grains, millets are simpler to cultivate, need less soil, and are a rainfed crop.

Further, calling millets as a “super grain”, Narayan observed that they are packed with proteins, carbohydrates, and fibre.

