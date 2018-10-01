Keratoconus: Know what causes the eye condition

Keratoconus is an ectatic corneal degenerative disorder in which the cornea begins to weaken up.

It further starts thinning and steepening (bending) causing visual disturbances, but not blindness," said Dr Sridevi Haldar, Ophthalmologist/Eye Surgeon, Ortho Vision Clinic, Noida.

The expert added that as the name suggests, the spherical cornea in Keratoconus becomes conical in shape, hence the name ‘keratoconus’ - (kerato -meaning cornea and conus-meaning conical).

The clear transparent cornea focuses the light beam onto the retina. Any anomaly in its shape cause visual disturbances," she explained

It generally starts around adolescence and progresses till 35-40 years of age.

Researchers have not been able to discern the exact cause of the disease, although a number of risk factors associated have been fairly identified.

Major risk factors include childhood eye allergies like VKC (vernal keratoconjunctivitis), intense eye rubbing, long-term use of steroid eye drops, and sometimes genetic components as well

