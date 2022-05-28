Know the many health benefits of jamun
Jamun is loaded with vitamin C and minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and folic acid, nutritionist Ria Banerjee Ankola said.
Those who are suffering from diabetes can safely consume jamun as it is low in calories.
Jamun is a good source of antioxidants and minerals like potassium, which are beneficial for heart.
Jamun also improves digestion and helps in reducing water retention in the body.
Jamun is rich in astringent properties which protect the skin from blemishes, pimples, wrinkles and acne.
This fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C and iron. It also increases haemoglobin counts.
While iron works as a blood purifier, the increased haemoglobin count allows your blood to carry more oxygen to the organs and keeps your body healthy.
