Is sleeping on the stomach good for you?

While focusing on the habit of sleeping on one’s stomach, Dr Khanita Suvarnasuddhi, an acupuncturist and chiropractor in the State of Maryland, United States, took to her Instagram.
In a video, she explained:
Laying on your stomach puts undue pressure on the spine because you naturally sink deeper on the torso.
Also, you can’t really properly sleep face down unless you have a massage table — to help keep your spine neutral. As such, you end up twisting your neck the whole night; this causes a lot of torsion into your spine that can lead to a lot of neck pain in the future.
However, if you still need to sleep on your stomach, Dr Khanita suggests using a firm mattress and putting a pillow under your pelvis.
“Honestly, it is better to sleep on your side, or on your back to keep the spine neutral,” she stressed.