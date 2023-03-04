Is raw camel milk beneficial for diabetic patients?
Patients with diabetes are advised many dietary restrictions and lifestyle recommendations — all aimed at keeping their blood sugar levels in check.
According to experts, instead of doing anything drastic, one must focus on making certain small yet significant tweaks that can help make a lot of difference to their overall health.
But, amid the many such dos and don’ts, did you know about the benefits of camel milk for diabetics?
One difference from cow milk is that camel milk has “less amount of carbohydrates, which is good for diabetic patients,” said Anshu Chaturvedi, Head Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.
She further shared that it also contains “a lesser amount of lactose, which is responsible for the rise in blood sugar levels."
As such, it is more beneficial to consume camel milk for type 1 and 2 diabetic patients, Chaturvedi said.