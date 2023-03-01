Is ‘popular combination’ of coconut water and lemon juice considered healthy?
Coconut water is known to be a superfood with a plethora of health benefits, including combating dehydration, providing energy, aiding in skin health, and serving as a great hangover cure.
Similarly, lemon juice or water, too, benefits our health in numerous ways as it is a good source of vitamin C.
Recently, a man named Arun Dev took to Twitter to share a picture in which a street vendor can be seen squeezing lemon juice inside coconut water. “I didn’t know this was a popular combination,” he wrote.
While many people expressed their surprise over this combination in the comment sections, others shared that this drink is popularly consumed in Mangalore.
Agreeing, functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, Founder and CEO, iThrive told indianexpress.com, “Coconut water and lemon both have their own health benefits. Both are high in antioxidants. Coconut water is high in potassium and other electrolytes, which helps a lot with dehydration, whereas lemons are high in vitamin C and citric acid which help with digestion."
Combining coconut water with some freshly squeezed lemon juice makes for a delicious drink while also providing us with the health benefits of both.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay