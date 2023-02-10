Is it absolutely important to gain weight during pregnancy?

During pregnancy, gaining weight is extremely common and normal; this supports the development of the growing baby.

But, experts point out that it is important to also maintain an ideal weight during pregnancy to avoid certain complications for the mother and the child.

Shedding light on the same, Dr Jagriti Varshney, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, told indianexpress.com, “Weight gain primarily depends on your body mass index (BMI) and pre-pregnancy weight."

Even though BMI does not take into account factors such as ethnicity, sex, race, and age, it is a quick way to analyse a person’s health status and outcomes.

A general average of 10 to 12 kgs of weight gain happens during pregnancy. However, it is common to gain weight only in the second and third trimesters, where pregnant individuals can gain anywhere between 0.5 to 1 kg every week.

She added that in some instances, it is possible that one also “loses weight during the first trimester due to excessive vomiting and nausea,” she noted, adding that pregnancy weight gain is usually due to the weight of the child in a growing womb.

