Is it absolutely important to gain weight during pregnancy?

Shedding light on the same, Dr Jagriti Varshney, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, told indianexpress.com, “Weight gain primarily depends on your body mass index (BMI) and pre-pregnancy weight."
A general average of 10 to 12 kgs of weight gain happens during pregnancy. However, it is common to gain weight only in the second and third trimesters, where pregnant individuals can gain anywhere between 0.5 to 1 kg every week.
She added that in some instances, it is possible that one also “loses weight during the first trimester due to excessive vomiting and nausea,” she noted, adding that pregnancy weight gain is usually due to the weight of the child in a growing womb.