Is home-made vapour rub effective against cold, cough, and congestion?
Owing to a sudden change in weather, many people have fallen prey to seasonal cough, cold, and congestion.
As such, its not uncommon to find people applying vapour rub, a topical remedy that helps ease congestion in the chest.
Preety Tyagi, health coach, founder, MY22BMIIt’s said that it is “excellent and even better for you than store bought ones”.
That is because ghee, when naturally procured, is not just very moisturising but also has many health benefits and is safe for topical application.
This is great to be used for babies, children, and even adults. Use it across the chest, and under the feet to relieve congestion, cold, and cough.
However, Dr Vandana Punjabi, consultant dermatologist and trichologist, practising in Khar and Nanavati Max Superspeciality Hospital warned against use of camphor in children.
