Is fasting ‘once a week or a month’ beneficial for health?

Fasting is not just considered important in various beliefs; it is also an extremely healthy habit. So much so that Ayurveda and gut health expert Dr Dimple Jangda suggests fasting “at least once a week or once a month”.
When we fast, our body uses up all our glucose, fat, ketones and reserves. This “helps in reducing inflammation in our body, fighting heart-related disorders, triglycerides, cholesterol, and even insulin resistance and lifestyle disorders.”
Did you know that fasting can also help boost your brain health? This is because our brain activities are heightened and improved on an empty stomach or when the food is fully digested, “as more blood flow is available to the brain”.
Fasting also allows our body to regenerate “a new immune system“, she said. Dr Jangda concluded by saying that no matter what fasting method you choose — intermittent fasting, water fasting, dry fasting, fruit fasting, salt-free fasting, one-meal fasting, etc — “ensure to get started!”