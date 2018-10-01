Infertility in men: Understand the causes
It can be challenging for couples to process and accept infertility, which is only worsened owing to the many stigmas attached to the same.
Dr Mohit Saraogi listed some causes of infertility in men, they are:
Obstruction of the reproductive tract causes dysfunctionalities in the ejection of semen.
This blockage can occur in the tubes that carry semen and are commonly caused due to injuries or infections of the genital tract.
Hormonal disorders lead to abnormalities in hormones produced by the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, and testicles.
These hormones, such as testosterone, regulate sperm production and can sometimes even cause pituitary or testicular cancers
Testicular failure to produce sperm can be due to varicoceles or medical treatments that impair sperm-producing cells (such as chemotherapy).
Abnormal sperm function and quality
