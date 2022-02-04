Important things to know about heart failure
Amid surge in cases of heart ailments and heart attacks, it is important to know exactly what impacts the heart negatively, and what can be done to keep it healthy.
Dr Ganesh Nallur Shivu, senior interventional cardiologist at Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City (Bengaluru) addressed important aspects of heart health and what people should absolutely know. Read on.
Common symptoms are difficulty in breathing on walking or other activities, swelling in the legs or abdomen, fatigue and lack of energy.
Heart failure usually occurs in patients with a previous history of heart attacks, angioplasty or coronary artery bypass grafting.
Heart failure can also occur in young patients following a viral illness and this is termed as viral myocarditis or in patients with rheumatic heart disease.
The patient should ensure they take the medications prescribed.
They should undertake regular exercise like walking after consultation with their doctor and they should reduce their daily salt intake.
