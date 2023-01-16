Importance of walking among older Indians

“There is a lack of awareness about physical activity guidelines. Hence, simpler metrics such as counting steps can be useful to promote physical activity in India,” says Shivangi Bajpai, a doctoral student at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Department of Kinesiology, US.
Study suggests that people over 60 may significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by walking between 6,000-9,000 steps per day.
Researchers, who analysed data from over 20,000 people in the US and 42 other countries, found that compared to people who walked 2,000 steps per day, those walking between 6,000 and 9,000 steps daily had a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes, by 40 per cent to 50 per cent.
Monitoring steps can also help adults with existing chronic illnesses. India has a high rate of incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD), diabetes and high death rate due to cardiovascular diseases.