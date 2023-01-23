Importance of hip mobility

Hip mobility can be a challenge for some people, due to many factors that include age, sedentary lifestyle, and even C-section and pregnancy.
Another factor to consider is scarred tissue which can often create mobility issues, and so it is very important to address it in time.
With age and these factors, our joints can get stiffer and this restricts our mobility.
The workout includes lunges as a warmup. They help open up the muscles before your actual workout.
Fitness expert and Under Armour athlete Ritesh Shaiwal said that different types of lunges include side lunges, front and backward lunges, and cross lunges.
Spider lunges, or spider-man lunges, as they are sometimes known as, are a bodyweight exercise that incorporates planks and lunges. It also targets your chest, arms, legs and your core so it is a great workout for the whole body.