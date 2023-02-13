How to treat Vitamin B12 deficiency?

Vitamin B12 injections are typically used to treat anaemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency.
There are 2 types of vitamin B12 injections:
• Hydroxocobalamin
• Cyanocobalamin
The choice that stays in the body longer, hydroxocobalamin, is typically advised, said Dr Aravinda G M, consultant, internal medicine, Manipal Hospital, Jayanagar, Bangalore.
These injections will initially be administered every other day for two weeks, or until your symptoms start to subside. After the initial phase, your treatment will depend on whether your vitamin B12 shortage is caused by your food or whether it is resulting in any neurological issues, such as issues with thinking, memory, and behaviour.
Diet-related: If your vitamin B12 deficiency is caused by a lack of vitamins in your diet, you may be prescribed vitamin B12 tablets to take every day between meals. Alternatively, you may need hydroxocobalamin injections twice a year.
Oral supplement: To enhance vitamin B12, choose high-dose oral supplements. Evidence suggests that increasing vitamin B12 levels in patients with deficiencies with high-dose oral supplementation at 1000mcg is a successful tactic.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay