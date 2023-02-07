Start doing simple pelvic floor exercises – Kegels, glute bridges, squats and squeezing your bladder as if you are holding your pee. One should focus on breathing and engaging core muscles while doing these exercises.
Simple core exercises like reverse plank, bird-dog, dead bug, superman can be started a few weeks after postpartum, with approval from your doctor.
Needless to say, excess weight will also add pressure on pelvic muscles.
“So, make sure to keep your weight in check by eating healthy and maintaining a good workout routine,” said Nidhi Sharma, a nutritionist.
Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and IVF specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi, shared that beginners, when learning the exercises, should try to schedule five or six sessions every day.
It’s important to do these workouts properly. To ensure you are performing them correctly, see your doctor, physiotherapist for pelvic health, or continence advisor. Three workouts a day are sufficient after you fully grasp the exercises’ mechanics.
