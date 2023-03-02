How to manage anxiety

Take slow, deep breaths. Focus on the feeling of the breath as you inhale and exhale. Notice the calming effect that the breath has on your body and mind.
Identify your emotions. Spend a few moments getting in touch with what you’re feeling. Once you’ve identified your feelings, be kind and compassionate and accept them without judgement.
Ground yourself in reality. Widen your focus and bring your thoughts back to the present moment.
Visualise a calming image. Imagine a pleasant scene, such as your favourite tranquil spot in nature. Focus on the soothing characteristics of the image and the feeling this brings up in you.
Right Posture is important. Stand or sit up tall and straight to help release tension and encourage a feeling of control.
Challenge anxious thoughts. Once you have identified your anxious thinking, take a moment to start counting back.