How to make a switch in diet to avoid constipation?
Nidhi S, a nutritionist, took to her Instagram to suggest making these few changes in you diet:
Start slow, include a small portion of salad along with lunch.
Never consume raw salad for dinner as it’s tough to digest due to less stomach agni.
It is ideal to increase the number of cooked vegetables in the meal.
Take vegetable soups for dinner in place of a salad.
Take steamed or roasted vegetables rather than raw ones.
