How to involve vitamin C in everyday life?

“Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, is best absorbed when the food is raw. One easy way is to add cut fruits like lemon, orange, or berries, which are rich in vitamin C, to your water bottle, and keep sipping it throughout the day," said Garima Goyal, dietitian.
You can squeeze half a lime or add chopped green chillies into the dishes you have prepared.
Also, carry a box of veggie sticks like carrots or bell peppers as a snack to munch on.
Amla is an excellent source of vitamin C, too, and you can grab it on the go and consume it raw.
According to Harvard School of Public Health, fruits and vegetables are the best sources of this vitamin — especially citrus foods, bell peppers, cruciferous vegetables and white potatoes.
Research also proves that vitamin C can be destroyed by heat and light. Long cook times and high temperatures can break down the vitamin, so it’s best to consume the sources of the vitamin raw.