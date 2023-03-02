How to improve the peristaltic movement of the gut?
Sit upright or in sukhasana while having meals (This improves digestion, boosts bowel movements and improves blood circulation).
Have meals at the same time on a daily basis. (This aids digestion as digestive fibre is high at that time).
Have regular bowel movements (regularises peristaltic movements and improves digestion).
Have fennel ajwain tea (reduces inflammation in bowels and boosts digestion).
Add heeng during meal preparations (reduces bloating, gas, and maintains regular bowel movement in the body).
Start your day with coriander seeds water (promotes digestion by secreting digestive enzymes).
