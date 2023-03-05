How to enhance fertility?

Exercise for “just the right” amount. Physical activity both lowers stress and boosts fertility. Working out moderately raises the odds of conception, but women who work out more vigorously are less likely to get pregnant.
Watch your weight– even being slightly overweight may affect fertility and it is not just women that need to watch the scale. Obesity can also negatively impact male fertility leading to lower sperm counts. Just as eating too much can cause fertility issues, weighing too little or extreme dieting can lead to anorexia and end your menstrual cycles.
Enjoy your coffee, but within limits. Drinking 4 or more cups can reduce a couple’s chances by 26 %.
Why you might want to limit alcohol? Who doesn’t know someone whose answer to a stressful day is a drink? A study showed that drinking 3 or more alcoholic drinks a week, significantly lowers a woman’s chances of pregnancy.
When stress gets in the way of sex and fertility, you need to be proactive in finding time for sex.
Some General advice, creating a bedtime routine and sticking to it, avoiding work or checking emails just before sleep, keeping your bedroom work and TV free.
